Sword-wielding desperado from Bihar sets social media aflutter
Students of a school in a north Bihar district had the shock of their life when a bare-chested man, menacingly wielding a sword, pounced upon their headmaster.
The incident took place earlier this week in Jokihat police station area of Araria district and a video, shot by some curious bystander, has now gone viral on social media.
The police are now trying to make sense of the divergent versions it has received from Jehangir, the headmaster, and the desperado named Akbar, which makes the matter more piquant.
Notably, Jehangir has received no injuries and in his complaint, he has accused Akbar of repeatedly pointing the sword at him, but not striking a blow.
"Jehangir has alleged that Akbar lives close to the school and he has been in the habit of snatching money from people, threatening them with sharp-edged objects. It has also been alleged that Akbar made Jehangir hand over ₹2,000 which he was carrying to purchase items for meals to be prepared at the school," Jokihat SHO Ghanshyam Kumar said on Saturday.
However, Akbar, who seems to have come back to his senses, has expressed regret but repudiated the charge of extortion.
"Akbar has also claimed that his own daughter studied at the school and he took law into his own hands, upset over school authorities not releasing money for the purchase of school uniforms under a state government scheme," said the SHO.
An investigation was underway, taking both versions into account and the viral video was also being examined, the police officer added.
-
Maharashtra: Heavy rain lash 3 districts; communication lost with 128 villages
At least 130 villages in three districts of Maharashtra, all in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, were affected by heavy rains which caused floods in parts of these districts and at least 200 people were evacuated, but fortunately, no casualties are reported, officials said on Saturday. In the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra, communication with 128 villages is lost due to heavy rains.
-
Newborn not covered in parents' family health insurance plan: Consumer court
Mumbai A child born after obtaining a family health insurance plan is not covered under the policy, the Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held recently and dismissed a plea filed by a Goregaon-based chartered accountant for reimbursement of the expenditure that The complainant, Rishikesh Agarwal had incurred on treating his second child. The complainant, Rishikesh Agarwal, had purchased a family floater mediclaim policy in the year from 2014 to 2015 for insurance cover of ₹7 lakh.
-
Amarnath flashflood: CM Bommai says no report of Kannadigas affected so far
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said there has been no report of any untoward incidents related to Kannadigas so far, following the flashflood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir where the death toll has risen to 16. He said the Karnataka government has taken steps to rescue people from the State stranded in Amarnath.
-
In a first, Bengaluru Police say assets of drug peddler worth ₹50L attached
The Bengaluru Police on Saturday said it had attached the properties of a notorious drug dealer under the stringent NDPS Act. The Central Crime Branch attached various illegal properties worth Rs 50 lakh and bank accounts having three lakh rupees belonging to a drug peddler named Mallesha, the Bengaluru Police tweeted in Kannada. On Friday, the central crime branch had arrested two people allegedly involved in drug peddling in the Sanjay Nagar Police Station limits.
-
Amit Shah announces land for additional Haryana assembly building in Chandigarh
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced land for setting up an additional Haryana assembly building in Chandigarh. Shah was chairing the Northern Zone Council meeting at Jaipur in Rajasthan. Explaining the need for the new additional building for the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that a new delimitation is proposed in 2026, on the basis of which the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections will be held in 2029.
