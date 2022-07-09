Sword-wielding desperado from Bihar sets social media aflutter

Students of a school in a north Bihar district had the shock of their life when a bare-chested man, menacingly wielding a sword, pounced upon their headmaster.

The incident took place earlier this week in Jokihat police station area of Araria district and a video, shot by some curious bystander, has now gone viral on social media.

The police are now trying to make sense of the divergent versions it has received from Jehangir, the headmaster, and the desperado named Akbar, which makes the matter more piquant.

Notably, Jehangir has received no injuries and in his complaint, he has accused Akbar of repeatedly pointing the sword at him, but not striking a blow.

"Jehangir has alleged that Akbar lives close to the school and he has been in the habit of snatching money from people, threatening them with sharp-edged objects. It has also been alleged that Akbar made Jehangir hand over ₹2,000 which he was carrying to purchase items for meals to be prepared at the school," Jokihat SHO Ghanshyam Kumar said on Saturday.

However, Akbar, who seems to have come back to his senses, has expressed regret but repudiated the charge of extortion.

"Akbar has also claimed that his own daughter studied at the school and he took law into his own hands, upset over school authorities not releasing money for the purchase of school uniforms under a state government scheme," said the SHO.

An investigation was underway, taking both versions into account and the viral video was also being examined, the police officer added.