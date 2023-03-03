Team of Bihar officials to visit TN to probe ‘attack’ on migrants

The Bihar government Friday decided to send a team of senior officials to Tamil Nadu to verify reports of attacks on migrant labourers from the state working there, after chief minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting with chief secretary Amir Subhani on the matter. Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha interacts with the media outside the Bihar Assembly on Friday. (HT Photo)

Earlier in the day, a delegation led by leader of opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha met the CM his chamber in the state assembly, which is in session, and demanded that a delegation be sent to the southern state to look into the matter.

A press statement by CM secretariat said the team, which is likely to leave for Tamil Nadu on Saturday, would visit the areas from where reports of attacks on migrants have come in over the last few days and take steps to redress the issue.

At a press conference after meeting the CM, leader of opposition Sinha said he had apprised Nitish Kumar of the phone calls coming from Tamil Nadu by migrants who are concerned about their security and urged him to take immediate action.

“A team will visit Tamil Nadu from Bihar,” Sinha said, adding that the CM had also assured him that he would speak to the Tamil Nadu government on the matter.

The move comes a day after Tamil Nadu’s director general of police (DGP) Sylendra Babu refuted reports of attacks on migrants from Bihar and dubbed two video clips purportedly showing migrant workers being attacked as “false and malicious”.

The issue also rocked Bihar assembly in the pre-lunch session.

Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav reiterated that Tamil Nadu DGP had refuted such reports and accused BJP of not listening to facts. Speaking in the assembly, he said BJP could approach the union home minister to form a team to verify facts. He also questioned the opposition leader who showed videos on his mobile phone about alleged attacks on migrants from Bihar in Tamil Nadu.

BJP members were particularly vocal against Yadav, saying he was attending the birthday event of Tamil Nadu CM in Chennai recently at a time when migrants from Bihar were being allegedly attacked.

Countering BJP, Yadav asked the opposition leader, “How did you come to know it is a Bihari worker under attack from local Tamils? The only way we can ascertain it is by checking the matter with the authorities there.”

As BJP members grew aggressive and began thumping the reporters’ table, Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary waned them of disciplinary action and asked parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary to advise.

“They have an issue with deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav having visited Tamil Nadu on a personal invitation from the chief minister of that state. Even if reports of violence against migrants were true, would it mean officials and dignitaries from both states snap all ties”, Chaudhary said.

Later, BJP members staged a walkout as the deputy CM began speaking.

In his statement, Yadav also accused BJP of stalling House proceedings over the arrest of father of a soldier from Bihar who died in the Galwan valley clash with Chinese troops in 2020. “It now turns out that the father has been arrested in connection with a case lodged by a neighbour.” he said. “The two have been involved in a dispute that dates back to a period when the Army soldier was still alive.”

Yadav also taunted the opposition leader, saying, “You do not seem to be carrying much weight in your own party. A press conference was called on the issue on Thursday, which was addressed by your counterpart in the legislative council and your party’s state president. Nobody bothered to invite you”.

Reacting to BJP members’ constant attacks on him for “visiting Tamil Nadu on a chartered plane,” Yadav snapped back. “At least, I did not use a plane owned by Adani,” he said.

