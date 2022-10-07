Home / Cities / Patna News / Tiger mauls man to dead near Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve

Tiger mauls man to dead near Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve

patna news
Published on Oct 07, 2022 04:34 PM IST

VTR field director Neshamani K identified the man as Sanjay Mahato and said the same tiger killed a 12-year-old on Wednesday night

Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve (Shutterstock)
BySandeep Bhaskar

A tiger mauled a 35-year-old man to death near Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR), taking the toll from such attacks to four this month.

“So far, four people have been killed by this tiger alone. We are doing everything to catch it. But owing to the water logging and downpour, we are facing huge challenges in our operation,” said Neshamani.

The forest department has pressed into service a team of trackers, sharpshooters, and veterinary experts to catch the tiger.

Forest officials said Mahato was on his way to attend the nature’s call at Dumari village when he was attacked. A group of villagers went on a rampage and manhandled forest personnel, including range officer Sujeet Kumar, and damaged a vehicle of the forest department in protest against the death.

Kumar said they somehow managed to escape after a mob surrounded them while they were looking for the tiger.

A forest official said they were very close to trapping the tiger but failed twice.

District magistrate Kundan Kumar said they were trying to raise awareness about safety measures required to be followed.

