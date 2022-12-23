Home / Cities / Patna News / Told my kids to settle abroad, says RJD leader; BJP, JD(U) hits back

Told my kids to settle abroad, says RJD leader; BJP, JD(U) hits back

Published on Dec 23, 2022 11:00 PM IST

RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui (HT Photo)
ByVijay Swaroop

PATNA: The ruling Janata Dal (United) and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Friday lashed out at former minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui for his ‘desh ka mahaul (situation in the country) comment and ‘advising his children to settle abroad’.

In a video, which is being widely shared, the RJD leader can be heard saying, “My son is studying at Harvard. And my daughter is studying in London. The kind of situation in the country, which has emerged, I just told my children - find jobs abroad.”

“If you can get the citizenship, take it,” he further says in Hindi. Suggesting that the country’s environment “is no longer conducive” (in an apparent reference to the Muslim community), the RJD leader can be further heard saying, “You can understand how painful it is for a person to tell his children to leave their homeland. But such are the times that we are living in.”

“He should desist from making such statements. Nobody is unsafe here,” said JD (U) minister Madan Sahni.

Expressing anger over his comments, and labelling them as “anti-India”, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, “The comment is condemnable, and it reflects the thought process of the RJD. It just shows the kind of politics the party wants to indulge in. He should apologise to the people of the country. If he feels so suffocated, and if has a problem with all the facilities and comforts that have come his way as a leader, he should go to Pakistan with his whole family,” Anand said.

Former BJP minister Ram Surat Rai said that it is unfortunate that the country which gave him position, recognition, money, and prestige, he is not feeling good in the same country. “In a country where the atmosphere is not looking good, don’t ask for votes or contest elections in that country,” he said.

Siddiqui, however, stood by his statement and even found support from his party colleague and senior leader Shivanand Tiwary.

“I said it at an event last week where ex-judges, bureaucrats and intellectuals were present. I had asked that if students get an opportunity here, why will they go abroad? Some people are using India for political gain,” said Siddiqui on Friday.

Extending support to Siddiqui, Tiwary said, “A leader (BJP) has advised Abdul Bari Siddiqui to go to Pakistan. Now, the party ruling the country is not thinking about why a man like Siddiqui is talking like this. Once even Aamir Khan spoke about this insecurity and he too got the same answer. The atmosphere of the country is such that a large minority population is feeling that we are not safe and it would be better if we go out of the country.” said Tiwary.

    Vijay Swaroop

    Vijay is chief of bureau, Patna. He has spent 21 years in journalism and covers political beats and public affairs.

