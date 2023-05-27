Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Three school children drown in river in Supaul

Bihar: Three school children drown in river in Supaul

ByAditya Nath Jha
May 27, 2023 01:16 PM IST

Police said the incident took place when these children were returning home from school and stopped to take a bath in the Tilyuga river

Three school children, aged between 13 and 14, drowned in a river in Bihar’s Supaul on Friday evening, police said.

(Representative Photo)
Police said the incident took place when the children were returning home from school and stopped to take a bath in the Tilyuga river. The deceased were all residents of Nirmali, said police.

“They drowned while trying to save one another,” station house officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar said, adding, “We rushed to the Tilyuga river. Soon local divers started a search, and they were fished out.”

Soon after, they were taken to the Nirmali sub-divisional hospital, where the doctors declared all of them dead.

“We could only know about the incident when passers-by crossing from the side of the river saw them sinking and raised an alarm,” said family members of the deceased children.

“By the time we reached the spot, they had already drowned,” family members said.

Police said the bodies of all three children were sent for post-mortem.

