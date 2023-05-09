Bihar: Speeding truck crushes two women to death during morning walk in Bhagalpur

Two women were crushed to death while two others were seriously injured when a speeding truck hit them while they were on their morning walk near Ghorghat Peer Dargah in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Tuesday. The truck has been seized and the driver arrested. Representational image.

Locals blocked the Sultanganj-Bhagalpur road demanding compensation for the victims’ families.

The deceased have been identified as Saraswati Devi (35) and Sabita Devi (25), and those injured are Puja Devi and Rupa Devi – all residents of Janganiya.

Station house officer Priya Ranjan Kumar said both the bodies were sent to Bhagalpur district hospital for postmortem, while the injured are undergoing treatment at the Sultanganj sub-divisional hospital.

Circle officer Ravi Kumar said the victims’ families will be given ex gratia amount of ₹4 lakh each and the injured will be provided free treatment.