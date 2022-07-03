Train engine catches fire, passengers safe
BETTIAH: Passengers travelling from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj had a narrow escape when a fire broke out in the engine of a DMU train near Bhelwa railway station in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Sunday morning, railway officials said.
Alok Agarwal, divisional railway manager (DRM) Samastipur said, “All the passengers on board are safe. The incident was reported in a nonpassenger part of the train which was in the rear side. We immediately detached it after which the train left for its destination and reached Narkatiaganj.”
A video footage also showed smoke billowing out from the rear engine of the train.
“Movement of trains was paralysed on the Raxaul - Narkatiaganj section for an hour . The section has resumed now,” said Birendra Kumar, chief public relation officer (CPRO), Eastern Central Railway, Hajipur.
The fire started on the train at around 5.30 am immediately after it left Raxaul station at around 5 am, the DRM said, adding that the fire was brought under control at 7.20 am.
“The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. It would be premature to comment on the accident without an interim report. However, we are going to investigate the matter from all possible angles,” he said.
However, a senior railway officer attributed the short circuit as the cause of the fire. “Prima facie, it occurred owing to short circuit,” said a senior railway officer, seeking anonymity.
-
Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt
According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”. Notably, the government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.
-
Govt to urge Centre to reduce tax for SUP options: Delhi minister
“Manufactures, and start-ups which are working on alternatives to single-use plastic have to pay more GST for raw material. Hence, the Delhi government will write to the Centre and request a reduction in GST rates,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.
-
Delhi weather: Yellow alert issued till Tuesday
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 0.1mm of rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. The Capital recorded 1.9mm of rainfall on Saturday and 117.2mm on Friday, making the monthly total 119.2mm so far. The normal monthly average for July is 210.6mm, said weather experts.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
5 arrested for setting tribal woman on fire over land dispute in MP district
The five arrested accused have been identified as Pratap Dhakad, Hanumant Dhakad, Shyam Dhakad, Avanti Bai and Sudama Bai, said Pankaj Shrivastava, superintendent of police, Guna. They have been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act, added Shrivastava.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics