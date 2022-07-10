Transfers and postings stopped: Day after resignation threat, Bihar dy CM visits upset BJP minister to sort differences
PATNA: In a bid to quell the differences between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Ram Surat Rai and the chief minister’s office (CMO) over holding the transfer and postings in the land reforms and revenue department, deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad reached Rai’s residence at Muzaffarpur on Sunday afternoon and held talks in closed doors for half an hour.
However, what transpired between the two was not immediately known, people aware of the matter said.
Rai on Saturday had said that he would not hold the ‘Janata Darbar’ programme and even offered to step down.
“There is a mafia rule in his department. They are affecting decisions. My feelings have been hurt. I hold Janata Darbar for 15 to 20 days a month, but it is the prerogative of the chief minister. He can review any department. There is no use continuing as a minister,” Rai had said before leaving for Muzaffarpur.
“As far as transfers are concerned, some people complained that orders came within a short span of time. So, the chief minister said it needs to be reviewed. Officials would continue wherever they are, for the time being. I cancelled (orders) and will send (report) after review. CM will give his approval. There’s no discrepancy, no casteism involved. Officers have no caste. Transfer and postings are held on basis of representations. It is done for people who have completed 3 years,” Rai had said.
The development comes after the minister’s June 30 order for the transfer and postings of 149 circle officers, 27 assistant settlement officers, and two consolidation officers, were stopped by the CM secretariat on July 8.
According to people aware of the development, the decision to hold the transfers was taken after the CMO received information that money transactions and caste played an important role in the procedure. It was also alleged that though a tenure of three years had been fixed for a circle officer, many such officers were transferred before completion of the tenure.
Rai on Sunday, however, clarified that respecting the recommendation of the MLAs, 80 COs were transferred. “If it’s wrong, then I’m wrong,” he said.
Admitting that some transfers happened by mistake, the minister said, “It will be rectified”.
The whole episode gave the Opposition a reason to attack the government. “The latest incident proves that massive corruption is taking place in the government or else why will the government stop the transfer and postings,” said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mirtunjay Tiwary.
“Nitish government talks about zero tolerance, but the ministers of the government’s ally BJP are involved in corruption. The CM has done a commendable job and he has stopped the transfers with immediate effect. However, corruption is at its peak in the government,” said Congress leader Premchandra Mishra.
Defending the government, BJP MLC Sanjay Mayukh said that the Opposition sees politics and corruption in every single issue because from 1990 to 2005 the Opposition was deeply involved in corruption. “There are some technical things, due to which transfer and posting are stopped many times, but the Opposition gets a chance to do politics on it,” said Mayukh.
This is not the first time that CM Nitish Kumar has stopped the transfer in the revenue department. Two years ago, the chief secretary had stopped the transfer of 400 officers, including more than 100 circle officers, after allegations of corruption were leveled.
