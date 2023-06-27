Bihar govt, Raj Bhawan face off over four-year degree programme

The Bihar government and the Raj Bhawan are engaged in a turf war over the introduction of four-year integrated graduation programme with choice based credit system (CBCS) from the new session even as state universities have already reached the advance stage of the admission process and the new session set to start from July 4, as per the annual calendar. Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. (HT file)

Additional chief secretary (education) KK Pathak has categorically written, in response to the reply to his earlier letter from the Governor’s officer on special duty (OSD) Balendra Shukla, that that Raj Bhawan’s communications and meetings with the department’s top brass and vice chancellors with regard to introduction of four-year programme would not suffice without the approval of the Bihar State Higher Education Council (BSHEC).

“As we have come to know that the universities are about to begin the admission process/entrance examination process without the approval of the Council, they may also be advised to withhold the admission process for the four-year programme till the time Council considers the above issue,” says the Pathak’s letter dated June 24, which has been seen by HT.

Earlier this month, state’s education minister Chandrashekhar had defended his officer’s earlier letter and said at a meeting with vice chancellors and principals that the four-year programme with CBCS, for which the Raj Bhawan had moved ahead with ordinance and statute in consultation with vice chancellors, was not immediately possible in the state under the prevailing circumstances.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar later responded to it at a function in his speech that the four-year programme was flexible and the students could opt out of it even after three years, but the matter did not settle.

For the universities, the continued uncertainty could do further harm to their belated attempts to streamline the derailed academic sessions and vie for accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which they lack due to poor track record in adopting reforms.

Bihar’s premier Patna Women’s College has already adopted its own four-year programme and is moving ahead as per scheduled calendar. Most of the universities have already passed resolution to implement it as per mandate of NEP (National Education Policy).

The admission process in institutions like Patna University, Patliputra University and a few others have been almost completed.

“This is sad. Such uncertainty should have been avoided. It will affect the students in the end. Institutions should not be reduced to a political tool. Bihar is already a laughing stock in the sphere of higher education due to this tendency of oneupmanship. If any good is happening from any side to make a fresh start, it should be welcomed and encouraged. For the present mess, both sides are equally to blame,” said NK Choudhary, former head of department of economics at Patna University.

