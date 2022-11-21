Two criminals from Bihar killed in encounter with UP police

Two criminals from Bihar were killed during an encounter with Uttar Pradesh police at Varanasi in the wee hours of Monday, police officials said.

A constable was also injured during the firing by criminals.

Both the alleged criminals, residents of Golawa village of Samastipur district in Bihar, were wanted in several cases of bank robbery and murder of policemen.

Acting on a tip off on early Monday morning, police officials followed the criminals who were passing through the ring road on a bike.

Crime branch along with the Badagaon police intercepted them near Bhelwan village.

They opened fire at the police personnel injuring one constable.

In retaliation, police opened fire in which two were gunned down while one managed to escape.

Both the criminals were declared dead by doctors at the hospital.

A 9mm browning pistol, bike and a few documents were recovered from the site of the encounter.