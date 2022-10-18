Two IPS officers suspended in Bihar

Two IPS (Indian Police Service) officers in Bihar, one accused of corruption and the other accused of hatching a conspiracy to influence an ongoing probe against him by impersonating chief justice of Patna High Court, were suspended from service on Tuesday, according to a notification issued by the state’s home department.

The first case involves Purnia superintendent of police (SP) Daya Shankar, a 2014-batch IPS officer who is accused of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Seven days ago, Bihar Police’s special vigilance unit (SVU) had raided his official residence and other properties in Patna and recovered cash and jewellery, besides two SUVs, worth a total of ₹1.5 crore.

Additional director general of police NH Khan, who heads the SVU, said the SP had acquired huge immovable property in his and his wife’s names in the form of land and flats in Patna, with an investment of around ₹90 lakh.

During his suspension period, Daya Shankar will report at the office of the inspector general of police, central range.

The second case involves 2011-batch IPS officer Aditya Kumar, who was earlier posted as senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Gaya.

On Sunday, Bihar Police’s economic offence unit (EOU) lodged a case against Kumar and four others after it was found that one of them made calls to director general of police (DGP) S K Singhal while impersonating chief justice of Patna High Court and attempted to influence an ongoing case against the IPS officer.

While Kumar was Gaya SSP, a liquor consignment was seized but no FIR was lodged with the police station concerned despite intervention of senior police officers. Later, an FIR was lodged against SSP Kumar, who obtained bail in the case from Patna HC in August this year.

Aditya Kumar is currently posted as assistant inspector general (AIG) of police (inspection) with state police headquarters.

