Two Maoists held for threatening to blow up rly halt

The police have arrested two alleged Maoists who threatened to blow up a railway halt between Jamui-Giddhaur railway stations on July 31.

The arrested Maoists have been identified as Bhairav Yadav alias Gehuman and his associate Sunil Yadav, police said.

The movement of trains on Howrah-Patna rail section was stopped for two hours due to threat.

Jamui superintendent of police Pramod Kumar Mandal the two were recently released from jail. Explosive powder, gel, electric wires, mobile phones, batteries, detonators and Maoist literature were seized from them, he said.

“The probe has revealed that the plan was hatched inside Sheikhpura district jail where the two were lodged,” the SP said.