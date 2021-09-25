UPSC results: 17 from Bihar in merit list, son of street hawker shines

Three students from Bihar figure among the top 10 successful candidates in the examination for all-India civil services, results of which were released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.

Of 761 successful candidates, at least 17 students are from Bihar.

Apart from topper Shubham Kumar from Katihar, Praveen Kumar, who hails from Jamui, has secured rank 7. Son of Sitaram Burnwal and Veena Devi, Praveen is an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur and had moved to Delhi for the preparation of civil service exams.

Samastipur’s Satyam Gandhi has secured 10th rank. He was selected for the National Defence Academy in 2017 but he could not clear medical examination. Later, he moved to Delhi for pursuing graduation in political science and prepared for civil service exam.

Nitesh Kumar Jain from Madhepura has obtained rank 22. After pursuing BCom from St Xavier’s College, Kolkata, he cracked chartered accountancy exam in the first attempt in 2014. Showing extreme perseverance, Kumar attempted UPSC exam five times to get the desired result. In his first three attempts, he could not clear all levels of UPSC exam while got 96th rank in 2018.

Anil Kumar Basak, 25, who secured rank 45 in UPSC exam, is the first graduate in his family. His father Binod Basak, a street hawker, used to sell saris on his cycle to fund the education of his son. Anil received his primary education in a small Kishanganj private school and later cleared his Xth from Araria Public School. He passed his XII from Bal Mandir School, Kishanganj, and later got into at IIT Delhi, where he studied civil engineering.

In his first attempt in 2018, he could not clear the UPSC exam. In 2019, he secured 616th rank.

“He didn’t give up and this year he secured 45th rank” his father said. Anil had chosen mathematics as optional subject and he didn’t take the help of coaching. “Please never give up till you achieve the goal,”he said.

Purnia’s Ashish Kumar Mishra, 25, who secured rank 52, did his class X from local Brigh Career School and XII from Millia Convent, Purnia. Later, he got into IIT at BHU. He cleared UPSC in second attempt.

His father Sushil Mishra is an income tax lawyer.

Sandeep Kumar from Madhepura secured rank 186, followed by Ashish from Begusarai who has got rank 226, Altamash Ghazi of Samastipur who stood at rank 282 and Sumit Kumar of Gopalganj who stood at rank 337.

Om Prakash Gupta, who topped 64th BPSC examination, has secured rank 339 in the UPSC exam followed by Sameer Kishan of Vaishali district who has got rank 350.

Jaya Sneh from Banka has got 527th rank followed by Pranjal Prateek (Muzaffarpur) of who stood at rank 529. Hemant Kumar (Saharsha) stood at rank 531, Niranjan Kumar (Nawada) at 535 rank and Manish Kumar (Saharsha) at stood at 581.

(With inputs from Aditya Nath Jha)