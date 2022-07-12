Viral video: Lakhisarai DM seen ‘shaming’ headmaster faces heat
Teachers’ association in Bihar has shot off a letter to the education department seeking action after a video clip, purportedly showing the district magistrate of Lakhisarai reprimanding headmaster of a primary school for his “casual dress”, began circulating on the social media.
Amit Vikram, president of Bihar TET Teachers’ Association, said, “We have written a letter to the education department to look into the matter and take action to stop misbehaviour with teachers during school inspections.”
“We welcome the department’s school inspection programme to check quality of education and teachers are ready to co-operate with officials. However, questioning of teachers in the classroom in front of students and their videography is harming teaching and learning environment. We will move the high court for protection of teachers’ dignity,” he said.
The video clip in question shows Lakhisarai DM Sanjay Kumar Singh venting his ire on Nirbhay Kumar Singh, the headmaster of Balgudar primary school in the district, during an inspection on July 6.
The DM apparently got furious seeing the headmaster in kurta and pyjamas. “You better go to people seeking votes instead of teaching. You resemble a public representative, and not a teacher,” the clip shows the DM telling the teacher.
At another point, the DM is seen snapping at the headmaster and asking him to shut up.
The headmaster, who is seen asking for forgiveness, has been served a show-cause notice, officials said.
“You are not fit for the post of headmaster and hence I am going to withhold your salary,” the DM is seen telling the teacher.
When contacted, headmaster Nirbhay Kumar Singh said, “I have been working as a teacher for 30 years and I have been wearing kurta pyjamas all along. This is the first time in my service that I have been treated in such a way.”
Meanwhile, Lakhisarai district education officer (DEO) Vimlesh Kumar Choudhary told ANI that teachers wearing kurta and pyjama was not a big issue. “We have given show-cause notice to the teacher and warned him, but we have not suspended him. This is not a big issue. Mostly, teachers wear dhoti kurta or pyjama kurta,” he said.
“There is no dress code for teaching or non-teaching staff in Bihar and teachers wearing traditional attire can’t be the grounds withholding their salaries,” said Md Aftab Firoz, president of Araria chapter of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Teachers Association.
The incident drew widespread response on the social media.
Jan Adhikar party (JAP) chief Pappu Yadav, in a tweet tagging chief minister Nitish Kumar, demanded immediate suspension of the DM.
-
City reports five leptospirosis cases in seven days
With the city roads being waterlogged on account of heavy rain, Mumbai has reported five leptospirosis cases in the last seven days. The health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has issued an advisory on this bacterial disease as more water stagnation is anticipated in the coming days. This monsoon, the city has seen 17 leptospirosis cases while there were 37 cases recorded in July last year.
-
Modi in Bihar: India on way to becoming a ‘mature democracy’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India was the “mother of all democracies”, drawing upon the legacy of ancient republics like Vaishali, and expressed satisfaction over the nation's march towards becoming a “mature democracy”. “... We are often told that India is the largest democracy. I would like countrymen to remember that we are not just the largest; India is the mother of all democracies,” Modi said.
-
BPSC exam paper leak: DySP arrested, sent to judicial custody for 14 days
A deputy superintendent of police (DySP) was arrested Tuesday in connection with the leakage of question paper of the preliminary examination for state civil services that was conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission on May 8 this year and cancelled the same day, police said. The arrested officer, Ranjit Kumar Razak, a resident of Katihar district, is currently posted as DySP with the Bihar Special Armed Police.
-
SBSP yet to take a call on presidential election, keeps everyone guessing
LUCKNOW The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which has kept its ally Samajwadi Party, opposition and the ruling party camps guessing on whom it will vote for in the presidential election, will take a call in this regard on Saturday after meeting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, said party officials.
-
Cab driver drives into overflowing lake in Thane; rescued by
A cab driver who took a passenger from Chembur to Diva in Thane on Monday night through heavy downpour was in for a nightmare. The driver, Yusuf Pathan, 28 works with Raza enterprises as a driver and was tasked with driving one of the clients to Diva.
