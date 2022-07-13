Visually impaired teacher ‘brutally assaulted’ at police station, probe ordered
A visually impaired government school teacher was allegedly abused and brutally assaulted by a police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) inside a police station in Bihar’s Rohtas district, prompting the superintendent of police to order a probe on Wednesday after video and audio clips purportedly related to the incident began circulating on the social media.
The teacher, Sanjay Kumar Vishvakarma of Nauhatta, on Wednesday said he has written to deputy inspector general of police of Shahabad region, demanding action against ASI Manish Kumar Sharma.
According to Vishvakarma, he has a running dispute with his coparceners and the ASI has been favouring the other side. The ASI visited his house on July 10 with a police team and used filthy language with the women at the house and asked them to send him at the police station.
“When I went to the police station the next day, the officer abused me and brought me in the barrack where he brutally assaulted me, causing injuries to my eyes, ears and other parts of the body,” the teacher said.
According to Vishvakarma, as the ASI began to abuse him, he started recording it on his mobile phone camera, which made the officer furious. He snatched his phone and deleted the clips and assaulted him for hours after locking him inside the barrack.
The officer allegedly did not allow the family members to meet the teacher who had reached the police station in the meantime.
In his complaint to the DIG, the teacher has also sent some video and audio clips that had somehow remained in the mobile.
Superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said he has ordered a probe and would take action after getting the report.
-
After backlash, Lakhisarai DM clarifies ‘kurta pyjama’ remark
The district magistrate of Lakhisarai in Bihar, whose outburst against a teacher for wearing pyjama kurta at school has evoked a huge backlash on social media, on Wednesday clarified dM Sanjay Kumar Singh was angry over the mismanagement in the girls' school. There have been several instances in Bihar of officers inspecting schools and reprimanding teachers in public with cameras capturing the while episode.
-
Bihar launches app to help pilgrims
Pilgrims undertaking Kanwar Yatra commencing from Thursday can access information about various arrangements and facilities developed on the 90-kilometre-long stretch of Kanwariya Path that falls in Bihar with a click on an application which was launched by the state government on Wednesday. The app, Kanwar Yatra, 2022, will also offer options available to reach the famous Baidyanath Dham temple at Deoghar through road, trains and air.
-
Man arrested for running fake lift racket in Pune
PUNE Pune police, on Monday, arrested Tejas Ashok Shah (37), who allegedly failed to install lifts despite being paid money in advance. Police said that he has duped over 100 businessmen across the country and taken Rs 16,000 advance from each one. After interrogation, it was revealed that Shah has duped almost 50-100 businessmen across the country and taken almost Rs 16,000 in advance from each one.
-
Missing 5-year-old girl’s body found in U.P.’s Fatehpur, rape-murder confirmed
The body of a five-year-old girl, who went missing while on her way to school on Tuesday morning, was found in a bag in a hut inside a mango orchard in Fatehpur district last night. The police also found four empty beer cans and cigarette butts around the body. The minor victim had left the house around 10 am on Tuesday for her primary school. The minor's school bag was found lying by the road.
-
Five held for abducting hotel staffer, non-payment of food bill in Pune
The police have arrested five persons for allegedly attacking and kidnapping a hotel staffer on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused who had dinner at Hotel Ranmala in Jambhulwadi near Katraj tunnel around 8 pm on Monday refused to pay the entire food bill. When a hotel staffer asked for payment, the accused attacked and kidnapped him. Later, the hotel's owner lodged a complaint and the police arrested the five accused from Jejuri.
