Was promised to stay on by a senior minister but evicted in a wrong way , says Chirag
PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party ( Ram Vilas) president and MP, Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that he as well as his mother felt ‘ cheated’ when officials came over to vacate the 12, Janpath sprawling bungalow in New Delhi a few days back despite having been assured by a senior union minister to stay put for a while.
“I knew I have to vacate the bungalow on April 30. But just a day before, I was assured by a senior union minister that I need not vacate it though I had not asked for an extension. I was betrayed and felt cheated. I know that I am not eligible for the bungalow and I had already prepared to vacate it on April 29,” the junior Paswan said while speaking to the media in Patna.
The LJP leader, who vacated the 12, Janpath bungalow allotted to his late father and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan on March 30, asserted he had no qualms in leaving the house because he had no intention of staying there forever. “Those trying to set a narrative that I am peeved at leaving the house are all wrong. It is not an issue as I am a lawmaker. I am saddened and pained over the way the house was vacated,” he said.
Proving his point, the Jamui MP said he was pained over the way photo frames of his late father and Babasaheb B R Ambedkar were left all strewn outside the residence and some officials even trampled on it, during the eviction process, taking an oblique potshot at the NDA government in which he continues to be an ally.
“ I felt pained when I saw my father’s pictures and those of Ambedkar strewn all over. My father’s bed was also kept unattended. It was an insult to these big leaders and it could have been avoided because I had already vacated the house. My father died not long back and it really pained me as how officials treated his photo frames,” he said.
Asked whether he was not naming the senior minister who promised him to stay for a while at the bungalow out of fear of straining relations with the ruling BJP, the Jamui MP replied in the negative. “I have no problem in spelling out the name. If need be, I will reveal it. But this is not an issue as I have no qualms about vacating the house. My only complaint is the way I was evicted. It was humiliating,” he said.
Incidentally, Chirag praised the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad and Congress leaders for showing solidarity with him after the house eviction but clarified that those coming in support of him were doing so because they probably too were saddened over the way photo frames of Ram Vilas Paswan and Ambedkar were mishandled.
“ I want to thank my younger brother Tejashwi for taking a stand on the issue. Many Congress, JD(U), and BJP leaders have called me to express their deep anguish over the way possessions of mine were kept outside the residence,” he said.
On Saturday, Tejashwi had taken a dig at the Central government by accusing that the central team that visited to vacate the 12, Janpath bungalow had insulted the Dalit community and constitution by putting photo frames of the LJP founder and Dalit icon Ambedkar outside the house in an offensive manner.
The Yadav scion had also took a dig at BJP over the way Chirag was evicted from the house, stating that “ BJP had set the house of its Hanuman on fire . This is the consequence of supporting the BJP . They already had broken the party and separated the leaders”. The reference to “Hanuman” was in the context of junior Paswan who has often expressed his devotion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying he was like the companion of Lord Rama.
Significantly, Chirag dismissed speculations that his alliance with BJP had suffered a setback over the house episode and that there might be a realignment in days to come. “The house episode has nothing to do with the alliance or my standing in a coalition. There are no elections right away. But, yes, the BJP has not given respect to my late father who stayed with the party till his last breath. Respect is paramount in any alliance and I will not compromise on it,” he said.
Sassoon to get Maha’s first voice & speech diagnostic and treatment clinic
Beginning Thursday, the Sassoon General Hospital will get Maharashtra's first voice and speech diagnostic and rehabilitation clinic as part of its ENT (ear-nose-throat) department which will soon be ready to serve patients. The clinic will not only diagnose voice-related problems but will also help patients undergo corrective surgery if required and also rehabilitation. The centre will have eight ENT surgeons who are associated with the hospital and will get modern machinery through CSR.
Hiranandani Hospital to investigate violation of patient privacy
Mumbai A day after a Twitter thread alleging violation of patient privacy at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital in Powai went viral, the hospital said that an internal committee is investigating the incident of a housekeeping staff walking in during a woman's electrocardiogram test. The incident took place on April 2, when a 35-year-old writer went to the hospital for an ECG. They said that the committee will meet on Monday.
Covid: 10% people yet to be fully jabbed in Pune, search operation on
PWhile the government has now eased all Covid-19 related restrictions in the state, a majority of the people are yet to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. 10% of the people have not completed their vaccination due to which a search operation will be initiated for such people this month by the gram panchayat, nagar panchayat and other local self government bodies.
Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba offers prayers at Kashi temples, says he is feeling blessed
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba offered prayers at three prominent temples in Varanasi (Kashi) on Sunday. These temples included the Kaal Bhairav, Kashi Vishwanath and Samrajyeshwar Pashupatinath shrines. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for the grand welcome accorded to him in Varanasi. The Nepal PM and his wife Arzu Rana Deuba reached Varanasi earlier in the day. Cultural programmes were performed at 15 locations on the way.
Anti-encroachment drive to continue in Pune despite opposition
PUNE The anti-encroachment drive will continue from Monday despite demands from the opposition to stop it. The drive was not conducted on occasion of Gudi Padwa and Sunday, said PMC officials. The Nationalist Congress Party has sought party chief Sharad Pawar's intervention in halting the ongoing anti-encroachment drive undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation. There's growing unease among hawkers and shopkeepers over PMC's drive, leading to violence at Dhanori.
