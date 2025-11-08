Women outvote men in first phase of Bihar polls: What it reveals

PATNA: Bihar’s first phase of assembly elections on November 6 witnessed a striking electoral shift — women voters outnumbered men at the polling booths in nearly all the 18 districts, barring Patna that went to polls for 121 of the 243 assembly constituencies. Women voters outnumbered men at the polling booths in nearly all the 18 districts of Bihar during the first phase of Assembly polls oni November 6. (CEOBihar/X)

Samastipur (77.42%), Madhepura (77.04%) and Muzaffarpur (76.57%) recorded the three highest female turnout, followed by Saharsa and Gopalganj, both crossing 75%, said officials. At the other end of the spectrum, urban and semi-urban districts like Patna (57.8%) and Nalanda (60.93%) recorded comparatively lower participation by women.

Interestingly, Muzaffarpur (71.81%), Samastipur (71.74%), and Madhepura (69.5%) — districts where women outvoted men — also featured among the top three in total voter turnout. Overall, Bihar recorded a robust 65.08% polling, described by the Election Commission as the “highest ever” for the state. The next phase of the elections, where 122 seats go to the polls, is on November 11.

Bihar chief electoral officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, during a post-poll press conference on November 6, mentioned the “very good” participation of women voters, who accounted for 1.76 crore of the 3.75 crore eligible electorate in this phase. The robust turnout reflects both administrative outreach and a deeper sociopolitical shift in Bihar’s gender dynamics.

Widening genera gap in voting

The gender gap in voting was particularly pronounced in Gopalganj (17.71%), Darbhanga (14.41%), and Madhepura (14.24%). In Gopalganj, 76% of eligible women voted compared to only 58% of men. Similarly, Darbhanga saw nearly 71% women and 56% men casting their votes, while in Madhepura, the figures stood at 77.04% and 62.80%, respectively. Other districts like Saharsa, Samastipur, Siwan, and Khagaria also recorded more than a 10% difference in favour of women.

Political observers believe that women voters remain a crucial constituency for chief minister Nitish Kumar, whose governance model has long featured gender-centric welfare schemes. From the Mukhyamantri Balika Cycle Yojana and free uniforms to schoolchildren, to the statewide liquor prohibition policy and more recently, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, Nitish has built a reputation for championing women’s welfare.

Under the latest scheme, financial assistance of ₹10,000 was directly transferred into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women just before the polls — a move widely seen as a strategic outreach to reinforce his gender-based support base. “The remittance of ₹10,000 into women’s accounts has certainly influenced voter behaviour, especially in rural areas where economic vulnerability is high,” said Prof Gyanendra Yadav, a political observer and faculty member of sociology at Patna’s College of Commerce, Arts and Science, Patna.

The NDA has also set an ambitious goal of creating one crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ — women earning more than ₹1 lakh annually through self-employment — and has promised to extend free education from KG to PG for children from poor families, a policy with clear gender benefits.

Not to be outdone, the opposition Mahagathbandhan has aggressively courted women voters through direct economic benefits and promises of job security. Its Mai Bahin Maan Yojana pledges a monthly stipend of ₹2,500 for women from deprived and backward sections and a one-time deposit of ₹30,000 in their accounts by January 14, if voted to power.

In addition, the alliance has promised to make Jeevika self-help group workers permanent government employees with a monthly salary of ₹30,000, and to establish women’s colleges in every sub-division. The Mahagathbandhan’s strategy hinges on direct income support, contrasting with the NDA’s emphasis on entrepreneurship and financial inclusion.

Migration effect on voting

While welfare measures have clearly mobilised women, sociological factors have also contributed to the gender skew in turnout. “Male migration is a key factor,” noted Prof Yadav. “Many men returned home during Diwali and Chhath but had left again for work by polling day. As a result, women, who remain in villages year-round, formed the bulk of the available electorate.”

This pattern underscores a broader demographic reality: Bihar’s high rates of outmigration (74.5 lakh as per Census 2011) — particularly of working-age men — often leave women as the principal participants in rural civic life, from panchayat meetings to the polling booth.

“The higher turnout of women signals more than just electoral enthusiasm — it marks a decisive shift in Bihar’s political calculus. Women, who now account for nearly 47% of the state’s electorate (7.41 crore), have evolved into a swing constituency capable of tilting results in tightly contested seats,” said Prof Yadav

Their participation also hints at a changing understanding of empowerment: from beneficiaries of state welfare to assertive political actors shaping governance priorities. Whether their ballots favour the ruling NDA or the opposition Mahagathbandhan will be known only on November 14, when results are declared. But the message from the first phase is unambiguous — Bihar’s women are not just turning up to vote; they are redefining who holds power in the state’s democracy.