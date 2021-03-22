Work begins on Mithapur-Mahuli multilevel road project

The long-awaited construction of nine-km long Mithapur-Mahuli stretch of road in the state capital began Monday.

The multi-level road project, once completed in the next three years, promises to decongest traffic on Patna Bypass, which serves as entry and exit points for vehicular movement.

Additional chief secretary of road construction department, Amrit Lal Meena, said nearly 70 trees had been uprooted and translocated to other places so that loss to environment owing to the greenfield project could be curtailed significantly.

“Nearly 85% of the land identified for the project has been acquired and possession of the same has been transferred to the construction company, Afcons Infrastructure Limited, on the day of appointment for work, which was March 16,” Meena said, adding that the March 15, 2024, is the deadline to complete the project.

Officials said Mithapur-Mahuli road will also serve as an exit route from Patna and connect traffic with the under-construction Patna-Gaya four-lane road along Patna-Gaya railway line. “It will originate from Mithapur flyover on Budh Marg and terminate at Parsa via Sipara in both at grade and elevated mode,” said an engineer familiar with the project.

A sum of ₹668.79 crore is likely to be spent on civil work of the project, even as the state cabinet had approved spending of ₹1030.58 crore, which included likely expenditure on acquisition of raiyati land for the project.

Officials said the Mithapur-Mahuli road would provide a viable alternative for vehicular owners to bypass likely congestion on Patna Gaya road near Ramchak Bairiya after the interstate bus terminal (ISBT) becomes fully operational later this year. The ISBT, being developed on a 50-acre plot with a parking facility for more than 300 buses at a time, has been opened with a limited number of buses originating from there.

Project at a glance

Estimated project cost: ₹1030.58 crore

Proposed cost of civil work: ₹668.79 crore

Length of road: 9.1 km

Nature of road: 7.10 km at grade & 5.53 km elevated

Deadline to finish project: March 2024