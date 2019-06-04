Payal Tadvi case: Crime Branch to move Bombay HC for custody of accused

The Mumbai crime branch will soon approach the Bombay high court (HC), seeking custody of the three senior doctors arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi. Apart from conducting custodial interrogation of the three accused, the crime branch also wants to ascertain whether Dr Tadvi left a suicide note, said a crime branch officer.

The Agripada police had last month filed a first information report (FIR) against the three doctors for allegedly abetting the suicide, under relevant sections of the Indian penal code (IPC), SC/ST Atrocities Act, AntiRagging Act and Information Technology Act, 2000.

Following the arrest of the three accused, the case was transferred to the crime branch on May 30. However, on May 31, the accused were sent to judicial custody. The crime branch, which barely got time to interrogate the accused, moved the sessions court to extend their custody of the accused. However, their plea was denied.

Crime branch officers said that according to the investigation so far, it was found that Dr Tadvi was constantly harassed by the accused for belonging to a tribal community and being a quota student.

“The case mostly rests on statements of Dr Tadvi’s relatives, friends and colleagues. It is of importance to the investigation that we get the custody of the three doctors to ensure there are no loopholes in the case,” said a senior crime branch officer.

Meanwhile, the state government committee, set up to investigate the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, is yet to submit its report to senior government officials, said one of the panel members. The committee members had earlier said the report would be submitted Monday.

Dr Prakash Wakode from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), who is heading the probe, said it will take a couple more days for the investigation to be completed.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 13:31 IST