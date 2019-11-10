PCMC shopkeepers fined for disposing garbage on roads

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 19:49 IST

PUNE Officials of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Saturday took action against shop owners and residents for throwing garbage on the roads and not keeping garbage bins at their shops. The civic body collected Rs800 in fine.

PCMC chief health officer Dr Anil Roy said, “The civic staff inspected ward 30 and checked 25 shops including sweet marts and bakeries. It has found that the garbage was not properly disposed off. So the civic administration took action against them.”

“Swachh Bharat Mission was initiated two years back and awareness is created among the masses regarding the same. Now, its time to take strict action against those who throw garbage on open places in PCMC limits,” said Dr Roy.