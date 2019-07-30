Physiotherapy student ends life by consuming poison

cities

Greater Noida: A 21-year-old physiotherapy student of a private university in Greater Noida allegedly took her life by consuming poison in her room at a paying guest accommodation under the Sector Beta 2 police jurisdiction. A suicide note was recovered from the woman’s diary.

The deceased was identified as Sapna, of Atta Gujran village near Dankaur. She was a third year student of Bachelors in Physiotherapy at a Knowledge Park-based private university and was living in a PG in Sector Beta 1.

“We first received a memo from the Kailash hospital around 4pm where the woman had been taken by the PG owners and where she was declared brought dead. A team was sent to the PG accommodation. The door to her room had been broken open by the owner who had taken the woman to the hospital,” Kumar Ranvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), said.

Police said they found signs of the woman having poisoned herself. “Prime facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. We have found a few chemical substances in her room. Her family has been informed and the body has been sent for an autopsy. We will know the exact cause of death once the autopsy report comes in,” Singh said.

He said a suicide note was recovered from her diary. “She held no one responsible for her death. There is a secondary note for her family. We will examine it further to gather more information,” Singh said.

Police are working on establishing the reason behind the suicide but sources said academic pressure could have pushed her to take her life.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India foundation (Delhi-based).

