Pickpocket at work: Man says ₹1.4 lakh stolen at CM’s yatra in Sadar Bazar

A 45-year-old man was allegedly pickpocketed while he was waiting for the Haryana chief minister’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Sadar Bazar on Tuesday night. Police said that the man was carrying around ₹1.44 lakh with him.

According to police, the complainant is a resident of Sector 12A and owns a printing press in the city. The incident took place around 9pm when he visited his elder brother’s shop in Sadar Bazar.

“In front of a gift shop, I was standing to welcome the chief minister with a garland when someone stole ₹1.44 lakh from the back pocket of my trousers. He also took away my driving licence,” the victim said in the first information report.

Talking to HT, he said, “I had to make a payment to someone here. Before that the CM’s rath came at the spot.” The victim said he was carrying the currency notes of ₹2,000 denomination.

“We had purchased garlands to offer to the CM. The incident took place between 8.32pm and 8.50pm when the rath came. I was waiting to welcome the CM, when someone took away the money. I immediately realised it but could not spot the man as there was a huge crowd around me,” he added.

Police said that they did not find CCTV footage of the incident due to the crowd.

Gyanender Kumar, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), City police station, said, “The suspect is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Wednesday.

