PM Modi to address election meetings in Delhi on Feb 3 and 4

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 19:26 IST

New Delhi:

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold two public meetings in the national capital on February 3 and 4 ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the first public meeting would be held at the CBD Ground in Karkardooma in east Delhi around 2.30 pm on February 3. Modi’s second public meeting will be held at Ramleela Ground in Dwarka sector 14 on February 4 at 2.30 pm, he said.

“Elections campaigns are continuing in full swing and in the coming week, two important public meetings will be held, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering on February 3 and 4. These rallies will be held in support of BJP candidates from 20 assembly segments each in east and west Delhi,” Vardhan said.

Campaigning for the elections will conclude at 5 pm on February 6 and polling for the 70-member assembly will take place on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11.

Other than Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address a number of public meetings in various parts of the city from next month.

A senior BJP functionary said the dates and places for the rally were yet to be decided but he said the UP CM would campaign for three to four days in the national capital.

“Yogiji is likely to address public meetings in Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi after February 1. Other places and dates are still being decided as the schedule for his rallies is being prepared,” the BJP leader said, requesting not to be named.

The development was also confirmed by another Delhi BJP functionary.

Union home minister Amit Shah addressed public meetings in Chhatarpur, Malviya Nagar and RK Puram in south Delhi. He also held a road show in Kasturba Nagar area of south Delhi.

In his public meetings, Shah hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly failing to provide better healthcare and education facilities and also not fulfilling its promises.