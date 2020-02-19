e-paper
Home / Cities / PMPML to ply a minimum of 100 extra buses on govt holidays

PMPML to ply a minimum of 100 extra buses on govt holidays

cities Updated: Feb 19, 2020 21:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has announced to ply a minimum of 100 extra buses on the city roads on government holidays, according to officials.

As the Maharashtra government has announced five-day work week for its officials and employees from February 29, it adds to the extended holidays on weekends, as well as festive holidays. To cash on these holidays, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has decided to run extra buses on long-distance routes so that people can travel to Sinhgad, Ketkawale, Saswad, Talegaon Dhamdhere, Urali Kanchan, Talegaon Dabhade, Alandi and Dehu.

“These buses will help people to travel long distance during holidays. This will also increase the revenue of PMPML by Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh,” said Anant Waghmare, transport manager, PMPML.

