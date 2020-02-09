Poetry, songs and skits at Clock Tower’s anti-CAA-NRC protest

cities

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 21:07 IST

LUCKNOW With the anti-CAA-NRC protest by women at Lucknow’s Clock Tower entering its 25th day, the ‘Lucknow Chalo’ call by the protesters has given the protest an additional momentum.

As activists from different outfits joined the protest on Sunday, the Clock Tower protesters witnessed poetry, songs, skits and fiery speeches.

On Sunday, several women, mostly Muslim, reached Clock Tower and were addressed by several activists, including some from outfits of New Delhi.

In the wake of the ‘Lucknow Chalo’ call, police were on alert.

On Saturday, some Lucknow-based activists were issued notices and told not to violate section 144 of Cr PC by joining the protest. The number of cops were also increased at the protest site due to the call, said a cop on duty.

Meanwhile, several activists, including students of JNU and DU, addressed the gathering and extended their support to the protest.

Comparing the Lucknow Clock Tower protest with Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protest, a law student Mayank Yadav said, “Women have taken the lead against CAA and NRC. Our job is to mobilise support.”

Natasha Narwal from Pinjra Todh outfit, while addressing the gathering, said, “The protest should not be confined to Clock Tower. The message to oppose this act and the process for National Population register and National Register of Citizenship should be percolated to the grassroots level.”

Some protesters from Ujariaon in Lucknow also addressed the Clock Tower protesters. Amara, a protester, said, “A small group of women started the sit in protest in Ujariaon and today the number has multiplied. This is our power and we should mobilize more and more people in this stir.”

Another protestor, Tarannum, said, “The central government is trying to suppress the minority. This movement is not only against the CAA or NRC but against the suppressive policies of the RSS and BJP.”

The protesters also flayed the state government for lodging cases against activists in last one month. “We have not disturbed anyone. We have not obstructed traffic. We are just sitting on a peaceful protest but the government is so afraid of us that daily some of us are booked under one or other charges,” said Asma Hussain.

All Assam Minority Students Union leader Hasina Ahmad said, “Assam is an example as to how lakhs of people were stripped of their citizenship. Majority of them were non-Muslims. So this is not about Hindu-Muslim but government’s policies are against the poor and deprived.”

On Sunday, activists not only delivered fiery speeches but also recited poems and revolutionary songs. Some groups were seen performing skits, giving out message to oppose the CAA and to save the Constitution. One of the artistes, Abida, said, “Everyone is contributing towards the cause. This is our contribution. I feel we should also go to the localities to spread awareness against the act.”

From the dais, activists of Stree Mukti League sang a revolutionary song, written by Sahir Ludhyanavi, Ye Kiska Lahu hai Kaun Mara, chorused by protesters. Poet Masiha Jaunpuri also recited some poems, hailing the protestors.

A group of students from Lucknow University also sang a song, presenting the anguish of the tribals and the deprived.