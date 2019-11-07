Police bust fake cartridge racket, seize cartons worth ₹25 crore

cities

The Bhiwandi police busted a fake cartridge racket and seized several duplicate cartons worth ₹25 crore, consisting the names of branded electronic companies, from a godown at Val village in Bhiwandi taluka on Wednesday. The police also arrested a 28-year-old man, Kishor Bera, under the relevant sections of the Copyright Act in the case.

The godown is located at Parasnath complex and was being operated illegally, said the police. “Based on a tip-off, we raided the godown and arrested one person in the case. The stocked duplicate cartons were used to pack fake cartridges, consisting the names of branded printer companies. However, we did not find any cartridge at the godown,” said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi.

The police is probing the modus operandi used by the accused and if there are more people involved in it. “We are trying to find out from where the boxes were printed with the names of the brands and also from where the duplicate cartridges are acquired. There is a possibility of more people being involved in the racket,” said Shinde.