e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Police bust fake cartridge racket, seize cartons worth ₹25 crore

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:59 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

The Bhiwandi police busted a fake cartridge racket and seized several duplicate cartons worth ₹25 crore, consisting the names of branded electronic companies, from a godown at Val village in Bhiwandi taluka on Wednesday. The police also arrested a 28-year-old man, Kishor Bera, under the relevant sections of the Copyright Act in the case.

The godown is located at Parasnath complex and was being operated illegally, said the police. “Based on a tip-off, we raided the godown and arrested one person in the case. The stocked duplicate cartons were used to pack fake cartridges, consisting the names of branded printer companies. However, we did not find any cartridge at the godown,” said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi.

The police is probing the modus operandi used by the accused and if there are more people involved in it. “We are trying to find out from where the boxes were printed with the names of the brands and also from where the duplicate cartridges are acquired. There is a possibility of more people being involved in the racket,” said Shinde.

top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities