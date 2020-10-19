Police bust multiple illicit alcohol operations in rural Pune

cities

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 20:51 IST

PUNE: The Pune rural police, on Monday, claimed to have found two illicit alcohol breweries in Jejuri village, Purandar.

At one site, run by Sandeep Kej Ratod, 20 litres of alcohol in plastic cans was found at 6:30pm on Sunday; while at a second operation run by one Kacchu Deepak Rathod, 15 litres of illicit alcohol was found, along with equipment used to brew the same.

Two separate cases, both under 65(e) of Maharashtra Prohibition Act, have been registered at Jejuri police station.

In another case, a makeshift brewery was found in Tulapur village by officials of Lonikand police station at 4:30pm on Sunday.

A farmland owner had set-up a tin-shed on his farm in Akharvasti, Tulapur village and was brewing illegal alcohol. Ingredients worth Rs 61,100 were seized.

The accused, however, ran away after hearing the police arrive in the field.

A case under Sections 65(c) and 83 of Maharashtra Prohibition Act has been registered at Lonikand police station.

A similar raid was conducted in Parwadi, Baramati, on Sunday afternoon. The police seized 17 bottles worth Rs 884 from a tin shed and arrested Swapnil Sanjay Shinde.