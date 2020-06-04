Policeman saves man from drowning in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:11 IST

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Ludhiana police deputed in the traffic wing rescued a man from drowning on Wednesday.

Gurdeep Singh, 52, was on duty near the canal bridge in Doraha, when he received an alert that a man in his mid 20s had jumped into the canal.

He rushed to the spot and rescued the man with the help of divers. The man was then taken to a private hospital for treatment.

ASI Gurdeep Singh is known to have saved nine others from drowning earlier for which he has received awards from the director general of police.

In July 2017, he had rescued three people from drowning in two separate cases.

“I constantly patrol alongside the railway crossing to manage traffic, as traffic jams are likely when the railway crossing is closed. While patrolling, I keep an eye on the canal to see if anyone needs help,” the ASI said.

“I have formed a team of local divers. We have arranged ropes and tubes for rescuing those who are drowning. After administrating first-aid, we rush them to nearby hospitals,” he added.

Gurdeep Singh joined the police in 1989 as constable. He was promoted to ASI in 2016.