Posing as casting director, man dupes aspiring actors of ₹4.75 lakh in Thane

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 22:41 IST

The city’s crime branch unit on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly duping several aspiring actors of ₹4.75 lakh, by posing as casting director and demanding money in return for roles in films and advertisements.

The police said the accused, Sandeep Harambale, alias Sandy, may have cheated between 100 and 150 people across the state and has 17 cases registered against him at various police stations.

Nivedita Kirtane, 34, one of the complainants, said, “Harambale approached me and two of my other friends, saying he wanted to do a photoshoot at Dapoli; he took ₹1 lakh from each of us.”

Jayraj Ranavare, senior police inspector, crime branch unit 5, said Harambale took advance payments from several actors for photoshoots, change his mobile number and flee. Harambale allegedly contacted these people through common friends. “Around 45 people have approached us and we have, till now, registered 10 to 15 statements of people who were duped of ₹4.75 lakh,” said Ranavare. “The total sum may well be over ₹15 lakh as he has cheated over 100 people.” Harambale has been remanded in police custody till August 9.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 22:38 IST