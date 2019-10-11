Post seven rounds, 36,237 FYJC seats remain vacant in Pune division

cities

Pune: The delayed first year junior college (FYJC) admissions under centralised admission process (CAP) got over on October 1 and 36,237 seats of the total 1,04,139 remained vacant under the Pune division.

The number of admission rounds was extended thrice by the education department taking the total count to seven. There were initially three merit list rounds, a special round and finally three more rounds of first come, first served (FCFS) were taken by the education department in 296 junior colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas.

The seats available for Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational stream were 1,04,139 and 77,280 students registered with 59,019 able to complete their admission process. The admissions under minority quota were 3,167, management quota 2,244 and in-house college quota 3,472, taking the total admissions to 67,902 in Pune division.

“There will be no further extension of admission rounds. Students who have filled the form 1 and 2 and yet could not get admission due to technical reasons can contact the deputy education office Pune,” said Pravin Ahire, deputy director of education, Pune and incharge of CAP committee.

Talking about the delay in admission process this year, Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar said, “Though it was a good initiative by the education department to accommodate maximum students, the long admission process is going to affect college administration. As most of the colleges started in July and first semester syllabus has already begun. Some colleges even have taken their first unit test. So, it would be difficult for faculty to cover up syllabus for fresh admissions.”

