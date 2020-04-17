Power bills: PSPCL collects ₹40 crore in advance payment in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:52 IST

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has collected ₹40 crore in power bills from central zone since announcing its advance payment scheme more than a week ago. The scheme allows the consumers to avail 1% per month on advance payment.

Dayanand Medical College (DMC) Ludhiana secretary Prem Kumar Gupta on Friday deposited ₹11 crore under the scheme.

Chief engineer of Ludhiana central zone, Daljit Inder Pal Singh Grewal, has been asked to assist PSPCL and motivate industrialists under this zone to avail of the advance payment offer. He said he was trying to get advance payments worth ₹100 crore from this zone.

He also informed that SE Sanjeev Prabhakar and all other employees of the power corporation in west circle had already deposited power bills in advance.