‘Promoting organic farming also focus of Ganga Yatra’

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:41 IST

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma performed ‘Ganga Aarti; at Makhdoompur Ghat in Hastinapur on the second day of ‘Ganga Yatra’ on Tuesday.

After performing the ‘aarti’, Sharma left for Brijghat in Garhmukteshwar where he is slated to address a gathering.

Sharma was accompanied by a number of other BJP leaders, including cabinet minister Suresh Rana, energy minister Shrikant Sharma and MP Rajendra Agarwal.

While interacting with the media persons, the deputy CM said, “The yatra would cover around 27 districts and make people aware about the importance of the holy river. It will also promote and renovate spiritual and religious heritage of the country.”

“We have made sure that the river remains clean and free of pollutants. We are working towards hindering the flow of sewer drainage into the river and stop dumping of polythene waste in Ganga,” said Sharma.

He claimed that 89 sewer drainages had been tracked and 25 more drainages would soon stop flowing into the river.

Apart from distribution of pension at the ghats during the yatra, promotion of organic farming, eco-tourism and betterment of Ganga is the prime focus of the yatra.

The ‘Ganga Yatra’ began on January 27.

While chief minister Adityanath Yogi flagged it off from Bijnor, governor Pradesh Anandiben Patel flagged of the same in Ballia.

Both the parts of the yatra would meet on May 31 in Kanpur.