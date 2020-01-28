e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / ‘Promoting organic farming also focus of Ganga Yatra’

‘Promoting organic farming also focus of Ganga Yatra’

cities Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma performed ‘Ganga Aarti; at Makhdoompur Ghat in Hastinapur on the second day of ‘Ganga Yatra’ on Tuesday.

After performing the ‘aarti’, Sharma left for Brijghat in Garhmukteshwar where he is slated to address a gathering.

Sharma was accompanied by a number of other BJP leaders, including cabinet minister Suresh Rana, energy minister Shrikant Sharma and MP Rajendra Agarwal.

While interacting with the media persons, the deputy CM said, “The yatra would cover around 27 districts and make people aware about the importance of the holy river. It will also promote and renovate spiritual and religious heritage of the country.”

“We have made sure that the river remains clean and free of pollutants. We are working towards hindering the flow of sewer drainage into the river and stop dumping of polythene waste in Ganga,” said Sharma.

He claimed that 89 sewer drainages had been tracked and 25 more drainages would soon stop flowing into the river.

Apart from distribution of pension at the ghats during the yatra, promotion of organic farming, eco-tourism and betterment of Ganga is the prime focus of the yatra.

The ‘Ganga Yatra’ began on January 27.

While chief minister Adityanath Yogi flagged it off from Bijnor, governor Pradesh Anandiben Patel flagged of the same in Ballia.

Both the parts of the yatra would meet on May 31 in Kanpur.

top news
Davinder Singh’s arrest prompted search for black sheep, says CRPF chief
Davinder Singh’s arrest prompted search for black sheep, says CRPF chief
JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar’s Jahanabad in sedition case
JNU student Sharjeel Imam arrested from Bihar’s Jahanabad in sedition case
‘Was sentenced to death, but sexually abused in jail’: Delhi rape convict to SC
‘Was sentenced to death, but sexually abused in jail’: Delhi rape convict to SC
Three new Nokia phones coming soon as new leak reveals price, full specs
Three new Nokia phones coming soon as new leak reveals price, full specs
KL Rahul on cusp of creating new T20I record for India
KL Rahul on cusp of creating new T20I record for India
Hyundai Aura first drive review: A compact sedan with expansive dreams
Hyundai Aura first drive review: A compact sedan with expansive dreams
19-yr-old unconscious woman raped, iron rod inserted in private parts: Cops
19-yr-old unconscious woman raped, iron rod inserted in private parts: Cops
Why Governor Dhankhar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
Why Governor Dhankhar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities