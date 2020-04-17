Property registration begins with riders; ‘Aarogya Setu’ app a must

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:34 IST

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh stamp and registration department has ordered immediate resumption of property registration work but with some riders, besides adherence to Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

The significant riders, as per the department’s order that has already come into force, are: No registry will be done if an applicant does not have an active ‘Aarogya Setu’ app; the applicant will first have to take an online appointment for physical visit to the registry office; no cash transactions are allowed; and at the office no applicant will be allowed to give biometric impression of the thumb before sanitising his/her hands.

Veena Kumari, principal secretary, stamp and registration department, in the order dated April 15, has communicated to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates, district police chiefs and all officers concerned in the registration department about the resumption of registries and the guidelines.

The guidelines also say that applicants must finish their deed verification from registration assistant concerned so that the physical work at the office gets completed within the appointed time.

The guidelines further say that in the appointed time, only the buyer, seller and document writer will be allowed in the office.

“The stamp fee will be accepted only through e-stamp and registration fee will be accepted only online. No cash transactions of any kind will be allowed during this period,” said Veena Kumari in the order.

The order also spells out in detail about how to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding at the department’s offices and highlights that an applicant must have an active ‘Aarogya Setu’ app.

‘AAROGYA SETU’ APP

The app is a kind of coronavirus tracker that works on the basis of contact tracing, and can help a user identify possible coronavirus ‘hotspot’ around his or her area through geo-tagging. It can help people stay safe and adopt necessary precautions in some areas and also helps a subscriber to self-identify risks and monitor their health assessment vis-a-vis Covid-19.