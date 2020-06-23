e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Protesters of Chinese products booked for violating prohibition order in Pimpri

Protesters of Chinese products booked for violating prohibition order in Pimpri

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: The police booked at least eight persons for staging a rally in protest of Chinese products in Pimpri on Monday afternoon.

Two of the protestors have been identified as Nitin Vatkar and Kunal Sathe.

“They held a rally to promote boycott of Chinese products. They raised slogans and broke old cellphones,” said inspector (crime) Rajendra Nikalje of Pimpri police station.

The protest was held in the light of the rising sentiment against Chinese products due to the Galwan Valley face-off that claimed lives of 20 Indian soldiers on June 15.

The protestors were booked as per the order of Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner prohibiting assembly of more than four persons. The police are yet to arrested any of them. A case under Sections 188 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 37(1)(3) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Pimpri police station.

top news
India downgrades diplomatic ties with Pak, tells Islamabad to reduce staff by half
India downgrades diplomatic ties with Pak, tells Islamabad to reduce staff by half
Imran Khan’s crusade against corruption hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s crusade against corruption hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week
Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19
‘Can’t see anyone else’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Rahul Gandhi
‘Can’t see anyone else’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In