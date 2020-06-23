Protesters of Chinese products booked for violating prohibition order in Pimpri

cities

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:57 IST

PUNE: The police booked at least eight persons for staging a rally in protest of Chinese products in Pimpri on Monday afternoon.

Two of the protestors have been identified as Nitin Vatkar and Kunal Sathe.

“They held a rally to promote boycott of Chinese products. They raised slogans and broke old cellphones,” said inspector (crime) Rajendra Nikalje of Pimpri police station.

The protest was held in the light of the rising sentiment against Chinese products due to the Galwan Valley face-off that claimed lives of 20 Indian soldiers on June 15.

The protestors were booked as per the order of Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner prohibiting assembly of more than four persons. The police are yet to arrested any of them. A case under Sections 188 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 37(1)(3) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Pimpri police station.