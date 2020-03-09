e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Protesting teachers to meet Suresh Kumar on Mar 12

Protesting teachers to meet Suresh Kumar on Mar 12

There are 14,136 TET Pass unemployed ETT teachers in Punjab and the state government has issued a notification for only 1,664 posts.

cities Updated: Mar 09, 2020 21:19 IST
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

Patiala Members of the ETT TET-Pass Unemployed Teachers’ Union will meet Suresh Kumar, chief principal secretary to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on March 12. The administration assured them of the meeting after an unsavoury Sunday when police had lathi-charged them to stop their march to the CM’s residence.

There are 14,136 TET Pass unemployed ETT teachers in Punjab and the state government has issued a notification for only 1,664 posts. Taking a test is also mandatory.

The union’s demands include issuing of recruitment notification by the state government for all 12,000 vacant posts of TET ETT teachers and 595 of the backlog, besides raising the upper age limit to 42. They also demand revocation of the condition of a test.

The teachers, however, will continue their protest till the meeting on March 12 at PUDA Ground near Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib. Earlier in the day, there was a division among teachers as those protesting at the Bhakra Canal Bridge, near Pasiana village in Patiala, claimed they would not end the protest till they met Kumar. The differences, however, were resolved.

Union president Deepak Kamboj said, “We have decided to continue our protest till the meeting on March 12. If our demands are not met, we will intensify our struggle and will protest outside the residence of the CM in Patiala on March 14.” Patiala SDM Charnjeet Singh said, “We offered them a meeting with Punjab chief principal secretary in the morning. I also assured them that a district administration official will accompany them. They still took time to decide and have still not ended the protest.”

Earlier in the day, former SAD minister Surjit Singh Rakhra and party’s MLA from Sanaur, Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, also reached the protest site twice in support of the teachers.

BLURB

Union’s demands include issuing of recruitment notification for all 12,000 vacant posts of TET ETT teachers and 595 of the backlog, besides raising the upper age limit to 42. They also demand revocation of the condition of a test

Caption

Members of ETT/TET Pass Unemployed Teachers’ Union protesting at Bhakra Canal Bridge, near Pasiana village in Patiala, on Monday. Bharat Bhushan/HT

tags
top news
Coronavirus Live Updates: IAF aircraft leaves for Iran to evacuate Indians
Coronavirus Live Updates: IAF aircraft leaves for Iran to evacuate Indians
Kerala ups measures to tackle coronavirus after 6 cases: Health minister
Kerala ups measures to tackle coronavirus after 6 cases: Health minister
Yes Bank’s moratorium could end by Saturday, says administrator Prashant Kumar
Yes Bank’s moratorium could end by Saturday, says administrator Prashant Kumar
CBI raids 7 places in Mumbai; houses of Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor searched
CBI raids 7 places in Mumbai; houses of Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor searched
‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities