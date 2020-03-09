Protesting teachers to meet Suresh Kumar on Mar 12

cities

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 21:19 IST

Patiala Members of the ETT TET-Pass Unemployed Teachers’ Union will meet Suresh Kumar, chief principal secretary to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on March 12. The administration assured them of the meeting after an unsavoury Sunday when police had lathi-charged them to stop their march to the CM’s residence.

There are 14,136 TET Pass unemployed ETT teachers in Punjab and the state government has issued a notification for only 1,664 posts. Taking a test is also mandatory.

The union’s demands include issuing of recruitment notification by the state government for all 12,000 vacant posts of TET ETT teachers and 595 of the backlog, besides raising the upper age limit to 42. They also demand revocation of the condition of a test.

The teachers, however, will continue their protest till the meeting on March 12 at PUDA Ground near Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib. Earlier in the day, there was a division among teachers as those protesting at the Bhakra Canal Bridge, near Pasiana village in Patiala, claimed they would not end the protest till they met Kumar. The differences, however, were resolved.

Union president Deepak Kamboj said, “We have decided to continue our protest till the meeting on March 12. If our demands are not met, we will intensify our struggle and will protest outside the residence of the CM in Patiala on March 14.” Patiala SDM Charnjeet Singh said, “We offered them a meeting with Punjab chief principal secretary in the morning. I also assured them that a district administration official will accompany them. They still took time to decide and have still not ended the protest.”

Earlier in the day, former SAD minister Surjit Singh Rakhra and party’s MLA from Sanaur, Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, also reached the protest site twice in support of the teachers.

BLURB

Union’s demands include issuing of recruitment notification for all 12,000 vacant posts of TET ETT teachers and 595 of the backlog, besides raising the upper age limit to 42. They also demand revocation of the condition of a test

Caption

Members of ETT/TET Pass Unemployed Teachers’ Union protesting at Bhakra Canal Bridge, near Pasiana village in Patiala, on Monday. Bharat Bhushan/HT