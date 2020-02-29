e-paper
Home / Cities / PSPCL accountant booked for embezzling Rs 8.4 lakh

PSPCL accountant booked for embezzling Rs 8.4 lakh

The accused made entries in the department’s records, but did not deposit the cash

cities Updated: Feb 29, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Sahnewal police are on the lookout for a revenue accountant of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for allegedly embezzling ₹8.4 lakh of the corporation’s funds.

The accused, Deepak Gupta of Durgapuri, Haibowal, was booked on the complaint of Kulwinder Singh, superintending engineer, PSPCL Giaspura circle.

Gupta has already been suspended from the corporation following the allegations of pilferage of funds between December 1 and 21, 2018.

In his complaint, Kulwinder said Deepak was deputed in the sub-divisional office at Sahnewal. Taking advantage of his position as a revenue accountant, he made entries in the department’s records, but did not deposit the cash in connivance with some consumers.

The embezzlement came to fore when a special audit team scanned the records for December 2018.

Sub-inspector Gagandeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said they received a complaint on February 20.

After verifying the facts, they had booked Deepak under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. If proven, Section 409 entails imprisonment up to 10 years.

top news
