Psychologist rapes teen thrice, held

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:05 IST

A 57-year-old psychologist and marriage counsellor was arrested by Kasturba marg police on Tuesday night for allegedly raping a 19-year-old patient thrice on the pretext of treating her.

The accused, Dr Sonjoy Mukerji, was remanded in police custody for five days. Nitin Tadakhe, inspector, crime, Kasturba Marg police station, said, “We have arrested the accused. We are finding out if he has targeted any more patients.”

According to Kasturba Marg police, Mukerji ran a clinic in Borivali (East). In July 2018, the complaint, a college student, had approached Mukerjee for psychotherapy. The accused allegedly raped her on the pretext of providing treatment, and also recorded videos of the incident. He threatened to circulate the video if she informed anyone. He raped her thrice between July and October in 2018, following which the woman stopped going to his clinic.

When she approached another pyschotherapist, the complainant broke down and told her about the incident. The pyschotherapist asked her to confide in her parents, which she did.

“On February 10, an FIR was registered against Mukerjee under section 376 [rape], 377 [unnatural offence], 342 [wrongful confinement] of the Indian Penal Code and 66 E [violation of privacy] of the IT Act,” said senior inspector Namdeo Shinde.