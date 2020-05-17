Pune APMC foodgrain market to be shut from May 19

cities

PUNE As eight people at the foodgrain market at the Pune Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Market Yard have tested positive for Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, officials have decided to close down the market from May 19.

The APMC vegetable and fruit market are completely closed operations from the last two weeks.

Popatlal Oswal, president, The Poona Chamber, organisation of traders at Market Yard, said, “It is noted that people living in the Market Yard and surrounding areas have tested positive for Covid-19, so along with the vegetable market we have decided to close down the foodgrains market too.”

“According to the instructions from the state government and as a social responsibility we continued our market for the last two months, due to which supply of food grains was smooth in Pune and nearby districts. But now looking at the increasing number of cases within the Market Yard area we have decided to close down foodgrain market from May 19,” he said.

Local retailers and general store shop owners are now worried about the supply from the market.

Yogesh Patankar, general store owner in Sadashiv peth, said, “I have already stocked food grains and other goods in the shop, but if the APMC foodgrain market will shut down then it will be difficult.”

“Once the stock which we have is over residents will face the crunch. APMC should make alternative arrangements for the supply of food grains other than the Market Yard,” said Patankar.

BG Deshmukh, Pune APMC chairman, said, “There is a fear among the traders at the market and we are now we are in the process of increasing the Covid-19 tests at the market.”

“We appeal to residents to not panic. We are trying for alternative options to keep enough foodgrains supply to the city. On Monday, May 18 the foodgrain market is open and so people should not crowd and panic purchase,” he said.