Pune metro’s priority stretch - PCMC-Dapodi - gets traction on overhead cables

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:01 IST

Pune:

Mahametro has begun work on erecting tubular portals for the overhead wire system in its priority section - between PCMC and Dapodi in the north-south corridor of the Pune Metro rail project.

The first tubular portal was erected on the viaduct at pier number 327, according to Maha Metro.

Pune Metro plans to use 25000 volt AC traction power overhead system, which is supported through galvanised steel tubular portals of a height of 9.1 metres from track level. The portals have a life of 40 years. Mahametro is the first to use tubular portals for an OHE (overhead equipment) catenory system in India, with weight of one portal at 900 kg, while distance between two portals averages between 35 and 40 metres.

Mahametro officials said there are at least 30 portals along a kilometre of metro line.

For installing these tubular portals on the viaduct, special concrete pedestals have been provided along the parapet of the viaduct. To erect these tubular portals over the viaduct, special cranes ith a 50 tonne capacity are being used.

“For priority section, PCMC to Dapodi, to be commissioned by December 2019, a total of 162 portals are to be erected. With the average erection rate of four portals per day its likely to complete the portal erection work by October 2019. With progress of the portal erection, also the other activities for installation of the catenary system shall be taken up in parallel,” said the press release sent by Maha Metro.

This OHE work is being executed by Bright Power from Mumbai.

Brijesh Dixit, MD, Mahametro said, “We are committed to start the priority section work as per schedule and this overhead cable work is milestone in the metro progress work.”

