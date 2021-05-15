0.35 million people fined in Pune for violating Covid norms

The Pune police have fined as many as 0.35 million people and recovered 17.85 crore in fines from violators between March 2020 and May 13, 2021.

Fines were collected especially for not wearing a face mask at public places and not following social distancing norms and overcrowding.

Ashok Morale, additional commissioner (crime), said, “It is mandatory to wear a face mask for self-protection and citizens must follow the rules. During travel, it is seen that they don’t wear masks which is increases the chance of virus spread. Hence penal action is being taken on a daily basis against the violators.”

According to the crime branch officials who are monitoring and assessing the cases, an average of 2,000-3,000 persons are being challaned on a daily basis for not wearing masks and violating social distancing violations.

The police observed while taking action against those not wearing masks under Section 188, the citizens had been quarrelling with the policemen for paying ₹500 as a fine.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) national directive for Covid-19 management states: “Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places; in workplaces; and during transport”.

The directive empowers the police to prosecute people without masks.