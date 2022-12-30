10 hospitalised for measles in Pune, all stable, say PMC

Although there are four cluster outbreaks of measles in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, officials confirmed that there are 10 hospitalisations in the city limits. However, all are stable. High-risk children with nutritional deficits were hospitalised and vitamin A was administered to them.

However, there is a rise in measle cases in the city limits, said officials.

Speaking about cases in PMC limits, senior health department officials noted that there are four areas where the measles outbreak is reported.

“The measles surveillance started from November 28. Bhavani Peth, Bibwewadi, Wanowrie and Hadapsar have reported 199 suspected cases whereas there are 44 positive cases in the city limits. Out of these positive cases, 10 children are hospitalised but are in stable condition,” confirmed PMC officials.

On December 26, four new measles cases were detected in Pune rural.

As per the state health department, till Monday, Maharashtra has reported 1,238 confirmed measle cases and 20,246 suspected cases. These cases have seen a spread to 23 districts and municipal corporations across Maharashtra. There are now 161 clusters in Maharashtra that have reported the cases. Also, 24 deaths due to measles have been reported so far, confirmed the health department.

Out of these 24 deaths, 15 were reported in Mumbai, four in Bhiwandi, three in Thane and two in Vasai-Virar.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said that the second special vaccination drive against measles will begin from January 15.

“The first drive ended on December 25. During this drive children between the age of 9 months to 5 years were administered the vaccine. Children are to be given the second dose within at least 28 days. Till December 25, 14,920 children were given booster doses and over 1.62 lakh children were given vitamin A tablets,” said Dr Awate.