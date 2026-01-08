Pune: At least 10 hotel workers were injured, six of them critically, after a domestic LPG cylinder exploded at Hotel Jagdamba on the Daund-Patas Ashtavinayak Road on Wednesday. 10 injured in cylinder blast at hotel in Daund; six, including minor, critical

According to officials from the fire brigade, the blast occurred around 1:40 pm in the kitchen, where a LPG cylinder went off, triggering a fire.

The Daund police promptly contacted the fire brigade departments of Kurkumb MIDC and Daund. While two fire tenders arrived at the scene, by the time the fire brigade reached the location, the hotel owner had already extinguished the fire.

Kiran Patil, in charge of the Kurkumb MIDC fire brigade department, said the accident happened inside the kitchen of the hotel, during which only the hotel staff was present. “Prima facie, it looks like the leakage from the LPG gas cylinder caused the blast. Ten hotel staff were injured in the accident, and all were taken to the nearby private hospital for treatment,” he said.

As per the fire brigade department, after the blast, as many as 20 gas cylinders—10 domestic and 10 commercial cylinders were removed from the kitchen of the hotel. Out of these 20 cylinders, two-gas cylinders were still found to have leakages.

The impact of the blast was severe, with metal sheets of the structure blown off and front glass windows crashing down.

“All injured workers were first taken to a private hospital in Daund with the help of local residents. Six critically injured workers were later referred to Pune and admitted to Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) by the hotel owner, while the remaining injured are being treated at a private facility. Fortunately, during the accident, no customer was present inside the hotel,” said the Daund police.

Doctors at SGH said the six patients have 90–95% burns, including deep and facial burns, and are undergoing treatment and shifted to the burns ward for further evaluation and treatment. The critically injured patients admitted have been identified as Dipak (25), Kanhiyano (24), Maniram (21), Ram Prakash (24), Mohan Verma (19), and a minor they said.

Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent of SGH, said, “All these patients are in critical condition with none of them having hardly any chance to survive. However, the team is doing their best to stabilise and manage the patients,” he said.

Police inspector Gopal Pawar, attached to Daund police station, said, “Inquiry is in progress to identify the cause behind the blast and negligence. However, no offence has been registered in this regard.”

.