106 IVF centres in Pune likely to get registered

Of the 146 in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) facilities in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad recently inspected by the authority monitoring surrogacy and assisted reproductive technology (ART) centres, the applications of 106 centres that were found to comply have been sent for approval whereas the applications of 40 centres have been held back after finding several lacunae, officials said. The health department last year set up a board to enforce the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 in the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The health department last year set up a board to enforce the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021 and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 in the state. In November last year, health commissioner Dheeraj Kumar issued orders to the concerned authorities in the state to regulate and start registration of such clinics and banks in their jurisdiction.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services and Pune region authority for surrogacy and ART centres, said that given the number of such centres mushrooming across the country, it is necessary to bring them into the ambit of the law. “All these centres had applied for registration to start offering their services. The inspections were carried out and the proposals of the centres which had fulfilled all the required eligibility criteria have been sent for approval to the state government,” Dr Pawar said.

In Pune, a total 146 IVF centres applied for registration out of which, 106 centres were found to comply and are awaiting approval. Whereas the applications of 40 centres (12 in Pune city and 22 in Pimpri-Chinchwad) were put on hold due to several deficiencies found during the inspection and these centres have been directed to complete compliance. However, four centres are yet to be inspected, officials said.

Dr Prashant Wadikar, assistant deputy director of health services and nodal officer for inspection of IVF centres, said that the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, prohibits commercial surrogacy and the ART (Regulation) Act, 2021 prevents misuse and ensures responsible practices by the centres. “All the provisions stated in both the acts were verified during the inspection before registration. The centres which were functional before the act will be inspected during the renewal of their licenses. The ART centres have to renew their licenses after every three years,” Dr Wadikar said.

As per the officials, all such centres that offer ART and surrogacy have to register themselves with the concerned authority. The centres receive a unique registration number and the registration fee ranges from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh.