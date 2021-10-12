12 days of October: Pune city reports 92.1 mm excess rainfall

PUNE In just the first 12 days of October, Pune city has reported 92.1 mm excess rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Pune district has reported 96 percent excess rainfall during this time. This excess rainfall has been attributed to consecutive intense rainfall spells for the last two weeks. Maharashtra has also reported 41 per cent excess rainfall in October.

Anupam Kashyapi, Head of weather forecasting department of IMD Pune said that monsoon withdrew from 50 per cent of the State.

“Monsoon on Tuesday withdrew from entire Vidarbha, parts of Marathwada and central Maharashtra,” said Kashyapi.

In the monsoon season, that is between June 1 and September 31, Pune district reported 41 per cent excess rainfall with 94.4 mm received against the expected normal rainfall of 48.1 mm.

Pune city has reported less than normal rainfall in the monsoon season with a 96.1 mm deficiency as per IMD. However, with intense rainfall spells in October this deficiency was washed away.

Drought prone Marathwada reported 63 per cent excess rainfall between October 1 and October 12. During the monsoon as well, rainfall reported in the region was 49 percent in excess.

KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai, said that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of Maharashtra and Telangana and some parts of Karnataka now.