Home / Cities / Pune News / 12 lakh fine collected by Pune railway division for mask violations
pune news

12 lakh fine collected by Pune railway division for mask violations

PUNE The Pune railway division has collected 1,244,000 in fines from 6,645 travellers between April 2021 and February 2022 for not wearing masks in Pune railway station premises and on trains that halted at the station
The Pune railway division has collected <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,244,000 in fines from 6,645 travellers between April 2021 and February 2022 for not wearing masks. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Pune railway division has collected 1,244,000 in fines from 6,645 travellers between April 2021 and February 2022 for not wearing masks. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 08:48 PM IST
Copy Link
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE The Pune railway division has collected 1,244,000 in fines from 6,645 travellers between April 2021 and February 2022 for not wearing masks in Pune railway station premises and on trains that halted at the station.

The railways that began operations after the first Covid have time and again requested commutes to follow Covid norms including wearing a mask at all times.

From February 1 to 14, 152,000 was collected in fines from 1,146 passengers for flouting the mask rule.

“People continue to take the mask rule lightly even after being told multiple times. With fine receipts we are also providing masks for the passenger’s safety,” said an official from Pune railway division.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out