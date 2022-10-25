12,184 cooperative housing societies in Pune sans conveyance deed

Pune As many as 12,184 cooperative housing societies in Pune are without deemed conveyance whereas only 3,271 cooperative housing societies have obtained deemed conveyance till date.

It is mandatory for real estate developers to complete the deemed conveyance process within six months of handing over the society. The conveyance deed warrants that real estate developers or landowners convey the title within six months of formation to the society or legal body of flat buyers.

Till date, the deputy registrar for cooperatives has received 3,919 applications for deemed conveyance out of which 3,271 applicants have got their deemed conveyance. According to the federation, builders have been found wanting in completing the conveyance deed process and entering the names of cooperative housing societies on 7/12 extracts.

“There is no provision to take action against builders as per the act but the Maharashtra Ownership of Flats Act (MOFA) can be used for taking action if builders don’t show readiness for deemed conveyance,” said the district deputy registrar for cooperatives, Narayan Aghav.

According to the cooperatives’ registrar office, there are currently 19,685 cooperative housing societies and there is a need for greater awareness amongst these societies about the importance of conveyance deeds. Out of the 19,685 cooperative housing societies, 2,125 don’t require conveyance deeds as they are the owners of the properties.

Federation president Suhas Patwardhan said, “The state government has set an objective of completing 1,000 conveyance deeds of residential societies in 10 days but documentation is taking a lot of time. The societies are not getting the desired response and it is taking a lot of time. We want the entire process to become smooth as currently, it is a cumbersome process.”

Daljeet Goraya, secretary, Ganga Kingston society, said, “A system must be put in place wherein all the paperwork on behalf of the builder must be submitted directly to the state government and other necessary documents required can be submitted by the society quickly. We need a complete digital approach to the issue and precious time must not be wasted to avoid long delays in the deemed conveyance process.”