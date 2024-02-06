 15-year-old girl found pregnant after being raped by uncle - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / 15-year-old girl found pregnant after being raped by uncle

15-year-old girl found pregnant after being raped by uncle

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 06, 2024 07:46 AM IST

According to the police, the accused allegedly raped the minor multiple times on the pretext of marriage since November 2023 at the residence of the latter

Vimantal police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly raping his 15-year-old niece who is now found pregnant.

As per the complaint filed by the mother of the minor, when the accused came to know that the victim was pregnant, he gave her abortion medicines (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The accused hails from Ratnagiri district.

According to the police, the accused allegedly raped the minor multiple times on the pretext of marriage since November 2023 at the residence of the latter in Lohegaon.

As per the complaint filed by the mother of the minor, when the accused came to know that the victim was pregnant, he gave her abortion medicines.

The police have filed a complaint under Sections 354, 354a, 376, 376, 313 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

