15-year-old girl found pregnant after being raped by uncle

Vimantal police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly raping his 15-year-old niece who is now found pregnant. As per the complaint filed by the mother of the minor, when the accused came to know that the victim was pregnant, he gave her abortion medicines (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused hails from Ratnagiri district.

According to the police, the accused allegedly raped the minor multiple times on the pretext of marriage since November 2023 at the residence of the latter in Lohegaon.

As per the complaint filed by the mother of the minor, when the accused came to know that the victim was pregnant, he gave her abortion medicines.

The police have filed a complaint under Sections 354, 354a, 376, 376, 313 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).