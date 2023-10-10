2 held, one detained for attack on social worker

Pune: The Ahmednagar police on Monday arrested two and detained a minor in connection with the attack on school headmaster and social worker Heramb Kulkarni. Ahmednagar police on Monday arrested two and detained a minor in connection with the attack on school headmaster and social worker Heramb Kulkarni. (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Ahmednagar police local crime branch unit arrested Akshay Vishnu Sabban, Chaitanya Sunil Sudke, and detained a minor. One Akshay and Sunny Jagdhane are at large.

According to the police, an unwell Kulkarni was riding pillion with teacher Sunil Kulkarni on bike and returning home when three unidentified persons intercepted their motorcycle and attacked him near Joshi Classes in Rasanenagar around 12.18 pm on Saturday. Heramb suffered four stiches as he was beaten up with an iron rod by the accused.

The three suspects were nabbed based on CCTV camera footages. Based on Kulkarni’s complaint, authorities had recently cleared illegal pan and tobacco shops on the school premises. Police suspect the owners of these shops might have hatched the plan. Heramb was recently transferred to Sitaram Sarada Vidyalaya.

According to the police, Akshay, who runs a pan kiosk near Sitaram Sarada Vidyalaya, hatched the plan with the help of other accused after his illegal shop was removed by the anti-encroachment staff.

Madhukar Salave, inspector, Tofkhana Police Station said, “We will share details of the probe soon.”

Tofkhana police station has filed a case under Sections 307, 323,504,506 of the IPC.

