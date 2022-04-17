23 sub-registrar offices in Pune run by clerical staff
After the suspension of 44 Inspector General of Registration (IGR) office staffers in Pune for various charges related to acts of omission and commission, at least 519 registration offices are under the scanner of the state government after it received complaints related to Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) violations by the clerical staff.
A probe ordered by the IGR office has revealed that 300 registration offices in the state were being run by clerks instead of senior officials of the rank of sub-registrars. Also, out of 29 sub-registrar offices in Pune, 23 were being run by clerical staff. As per the law, it is mandated that a sub-registrar must be incharge and supervising authority at the sub-registrar office.
The IGR office accepted that clerks were running fifty per cent of the sub-registrar offices in the state.
Deputy IGR Govind Karad said, “We have suspended 44 different staffers for various violations based on the directions of the complaint during the first phase of our action against the unauthorised registrations.”
“Currently, as per the complaints, an investigation is being carried out at registration offices across the state as per the directions of the government. We are conducting checks at all the registration offices and the reports will be sent to the government,” he said.
IGR Shravan Hardikar stated that departmental promotions had been held up for years and due to manpower shortage, the clerks had been assigned the duties as there was no option before the authorities. However, he said that the clerical staff had been given the necessary training to handle the responsibility and the IGR office would soon initiate the process of promotion to streamline the work at all the registration offices.
Out of 44 officials suspended, eleven are of the rank of sub-registrars who stand accused of initiating the authorised property registrations numbering 10, 561 documents in violation of the RERA and the Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation of Consolidation of Holdings Act.
According to the rules, if permission from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), district collector or RERA certificate is there on record then only those documents can be registered.
IGR had ordered the suspension of two sub-registrars on charges of violation of codes of registration in August 2021. Pune city has 27 registration offices where property documents are registered by citizens following verification of documents, legalities and payment of stamp duty.
The state government in 2020 had instituted a vigilance squad that verified over three lakh property registrations during the past three years. The vigilance squad unearthed that as many as 10,561 documents were registered in violation of the mandatory RERA Act. After going through the vigilance squad report, the state government instructed the Inspector General of Registration and Stamps to immediately suspend the violators.
Revenue department of Mantralaya pointed out the following anomalies
*Officials who have registered more than 400 to 1,283 bogus documents must be immediately suspended.
*Officials who had registered between 100 to 399 bogus documents must be transferred with immediate effect.
*Those who had registered between 2 to 10 documents must be issued show-cause notice and appropriate action initiated
*Officials who had registered one document must submit their explanation and mild action must be taken against them.
