26 fire incidents reported in Pune

Pune: The festival of lights turned tense for fire officials as around 26 fire incidents were reported across the city on Tuesday. Most of the incidents were caused by firecrackers and negligence during celebrations, fire officials said.

This data was collected between 5pm and 11pm. According to the Pune Fire Brigade, the incidents were reported from various parts of the city, including Hadapsar, Warje, Narhe Gaon, Kalepadal, Budhwar Peth, Kasba Peth, Vimannagar, Manjri Khurd, Bhavani Peth, Vadgaon Sheri, Dhanori, Dhayari Phata, Shukrawar Peth, Ghorpadi Peth and Ganesh Peth. No major injuries or casualties were reported.

“Most of the calls we received were related to fire outbreaks and electric wiring and decorative items catching fire due to firecrackers. Our teams responded swiftly and managed to control the situation before it escalated,” said a fire officer.

As per the data shared by the fire brigade, from Monday till Tuesday early morning, a total of 25 fire incidents were reported across the city, out of which three were due to fire crackers.

In Pimpri Chinchwad, 29 fire incidents were reported from October 17 to October 20, as per the data shared by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Fire Brigade. Majority of the cases were reported from Nehrunagar, Talawade, Chikhali, Rahatani, and Bhosari.

The fire department had deployed additional personnel and vehicles in anticipation of emergencies during the Diwali festival. Despite the multiple incidents, the overall Diwali celebrations in the city remained peaceful, the officials added.